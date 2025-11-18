Panthers score 8, recover to defeat Canucks after blowing 3-goal lead

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Seth Jones scored twice on the power play, and Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 11 games for the Florida Panthers, who recovered for an 8-5 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 10 saves for his 438th career win, surpassing Jacques Plante for ninth place on the NHL’s all-time list.
“You look at that list, and it is amazing,’’ Bobrovsky said. “I look up to those goalies, try to be like them. For me to be on the same list as them is impressive, and it’s unbelievable.”
Vancouver was up 2-0 in the first period, but Florida answered with five straight goals to take a three-goal lead in the second. The Canucks then tied it 5-5 early in the third before the Panthers answered back with the final three to win it.
“This is a really good comeback team,’’ Florida coach Paul Maurice said of Vancouver. “They have had a lot of success, they have some skill and they are dangerous off the rush. But they are really dangerous with the puck up top because [Quinn] Hughes is so dynamic up there to find a stick, find a hole, so they’re never out of games. And they have proved that here on this road trip.’’
Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist, and Sam Reinhart had three assists for the Panthers (10-8-1), who have won three of their past four. Jeff Petry skated in his 1,000th NHL game.
Florida set a franchise record with 16 players -- including Bobrovsky, who had an assist -- recording at least one point.
Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Quinn Hughes had three assists for the Canucks (9-10-2), who were coming off a 6-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday but have lost four of five. Jiri Patera made 33 saves in his debut for Vancouver, and Kiefer Sherwood and Evander Kane each had two assists.
“We were up 2-0 and made a little mistake on the rush, then a goal on the PK we let them back in,” Canucks coach Adam Foote said. “They have a potent offense, and you can’t let them back in. We were right there, made mistakes at the wrong time. … We had our own breakdowns at the wrong time that let them back in it.”
Drew O'Connor gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 14:50 of the first, chopping at a loose puck near the net after Bobrovsky tried to cover it. The puck slipped away, and O’Connor knocked it in.
Jake DeBrusk made it 2-0 at 15:14, finishing a pass from Sherwood in front of the net for a power-play goal.
A.J. Greer cut it to 2-1 at 15:50, scoring on a wrist shot off the rush, and Jones tied it 2-2 at 19:52 by sending a wrist shot between the skates of Patera on the power play.
Luke Kunin put the Panthers ahead 3-2 at 2:23 of the second period with his first goal of the season, and Reinhart set up Evan Rodrigues in the slot to extend it to 4-2 at 6:10.
Anton Lundell then made it 5-2 at 7:17, finishing a pass from Marchand in the corner.
Pettersson cut it to 5-3 at 7:55 of the second, taking a pass from Kane on the rush and beating Bobrovsky with a snap shot.
The Canucks then started the third period with two quick goals to even the score.
Pettersson made it 5-4 at 1:24 before Filip Hronek’s power-play goal tied it 5-5 at 3:14.
“It’s really good to score five against Florida, but we let in seven, eight with the empty net. We need to be better defensively,” Pettersson said. “We went up 2-0 in the first period, and we should be able to take that to the house. I don’t know what the answer is, but we have to be better defensively.’’
Bennett put Florida back in front 6-5 at 4:02 with a deflection of Niko Mikkola’s shot.
Mikkola saw Bennett facing him with his stick flush on the ice and put it right on the tape.
“I think everyone stepped up, a lot of different lines contributed on offense,” Bennett said. “When they went up two, we showed a lot of resilience, stuck with it, and played a pretty solid game all around.”
Jones scored his second power-play goal of the game at 8:19 to make it 7-5, and Marchand scored into an empty net at 18:14 for the 8-5 final.
“It has been a struggle for the [defensemen] to score, so it was nice to get a couple there,” said Jones, who has three goals this season. “The power play was a little hit-or-miss this season, too, so we were just trying to take advantage of the situation.
“I think both teams would say it wasn’t the greatest defensive game, but we have to find different ways to win. Sometimes we win 2-1, sometimes you have to win this way.’’
NOTES: Hughes, who had four assists on Sunday and three on Nov. 11, became the second defenseman in franchise history with three consecutive three-point games. Paul Reinhart did it during the 1989-90 season. Hughes ranks 10th in franchise history with 34 career three-point games. … Florida center Cole Schwindt left the game in the first period after a mid-ice collision with Bobrovsky. Maurice said Schwindt will “see a doctor Wednesday, but based on what we’re thinking, it’s not going to be short-term.’’ … Reinhart recorded his 24th three-point game with the Panthers, surpassing Pavel Bure for the fifth-most in franchise history. It was his sixth three-assist game, which is tied for sixth with Brian Campbell, Ray Whitney, Robert Svehla and Keith Yandle.