Panthers score 8, recover to defeat Canucks after blowing 3-goal lead

Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist, and Sam Reinhart had three assists for the Panthers (10-8-1), who have won three of their past four. Jeff Petry skated in his 1,000th NHL game.

Florida set a franchise record with 16 players -- including Bobrovsky, who had an assist -- recording at least one point.

Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Quinn Hughes had three assists for the Canucks (9-10-2), who were coming off a 6-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday but have lost four of five. Jiri Patera made 33 saves in his debut for Vancouver, and Kiefer Sherwood and Evander Kane each had two assists.

“We were up 2-0 and made a little mistake on the rush, then a goal on the PK we let them back in,” Canucks coach Adam Foote said. “They have a potent offense, and you can’t let them back in. We were right there, made mistakes at the wrong time. … We had our own breakdowns at the wrong time that let them back in it.”

Drew O'Connor gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 14:50 of the first, chopping at a loose puck near the net after Bobrovsky tried to cover it. The puck slipped away, and O’Connor knocked it in.

Jake DeBrusk made it 2-0 at 15:14, finishing a pass from Sherwood in front of the net for a power-play goal.

A.J. Greer cut it to 2-1 at 15:50, scoring on a wrist shot off the rush, and Jones tied it 2-2 at 19:52 by sending a wrist shot between the skates of Patera on the power play.

Luke Kunin put the Panthers ahead 3-2 at 2:23 of the second period with his first goal of the season, and Reinhart set up Evan Rodrigues in the slot to extend it to 4-2 at 6:10.

Anton Lundell then made it 5-2 at 7:17, finishing a pass from Marchand in the corner.

Pettersson cut it to 5-3 at 7:55 of the second, taking a pass from Kane on the rush and beating Bobrovsky with a snap shot.

The Canucks then started the third period with two quick goals to even the score.

Pettersson made it 5-4 at 1:24 before Filip Hronek’s power-play goal tied it 5-5 at 3:14.

“It’s really good to score five against Florida, but we let in seven, eight with the empty net. We need to be better defensively,” Pettersson said. “We went up 2-0 in the first period, and we should be able to take that to the house. I don’t know what the answer is, but we have to be better defensively.’’

Bennett put Florida back in front 6-5 at 4:02 with a deflection of Niko Mikkola’s shot.