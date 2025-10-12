Philp scores 1st NHL goal, Oilers defeat Canucks for 1st win

Andrew Mangiapane and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (1-0-1). Calvin Pickard made 14 saves.

Quinn Hughes had an assist to set the Canucks record for points by a defenseman. The Vancouver captain assisted on Brock Boeser’s third-period goal to give him 410 points (59 goals, 351 assists), passing Alexander Edler.

Thatcher Demko made 34 saves for the Canucks (1-1-0).

Darnell Nurse appeared to put the Oilers ahead 1-0 at 10:01 of the first period, reaching up to redirect a wrist shot by Alec Regula from the point through the legs of Demko, only to have it ruled a high stick.

Philp made it 1-0 for Edmonton at 12:21 of the second period, taking a feed on a line rush from Kasperi Kapanen to get in behind a trio of Canucks, before snapping the puck past Demko’s glove for his first NHL goal.

Mangiapane made it 2-0 with 49 seconds left in the second, intercepting a pass out of the corner by Canucks forward Filip Chytil before taking two strides into the slot and sending a wrist shot blocker side past Demko.

It was the second goal in as many games for Mangiapane, who was playing in his 500th NHL game.

Shots were 28-9 in Edmonton’s favor after two periods.

Boeser made it 2-1 just 47 seconds into the third period, off a Hughes pass from the blue line that found him at bottom of the left circle, before sweeping the puck past Pickard’s pad at the far post.

Draisaitl scored off the post and into an empty net on the backhand from the blue line for a short-handed goal and the 3-1 final with 1:13 left in the game.