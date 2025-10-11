Canucks at Oilers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANUCKS (1-0-0) at OILERS (0-0-1)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains -- Filip Chytil -- Conor Garland

Evander Kane -- Braeden Cootes -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Drew O’Connor -- Aatu Ratay -- Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Elias Pettersson

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Linus Karlsson, Victor Mancini

Injured: Teddy Blueger (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Trent Frederic

Andrew Mangiapane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Matthew Savoie

Isaac Howard -- Adam Henrique -- David Tomasek

Vasily Podkolzin -- Noah Philp -- Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher

Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

The Canucks are expected to dress the same lineup they deployed in a season-opening 5-1 victory against the Calgary Flames on Thursday ... Nurse will play after missing practice Friday because of an illness. The Oilers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 season-opening shootout loss to the Flames on Wednesday.

