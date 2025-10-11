Canucks at Oilers projected lineups

CANUCKS (1-0-0) at OILERS (0-0-1)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Arshdeep Bains -- Filip Chytil -- Conor Garland
Evander Kane -- Braeden Cootes -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Drew O’Connor -- Aatu Ratay -- Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort -- Elias Pettersson
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Linus Karlsson, Victor Mancini
Injured: Teddy Blueger (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Trent Frederic
Andrew Mangiapane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Matthew Savoie
Isaac Howard -- Adam Henrique -- David Tomasek
Vasily Podkolzin -- Noah Philp -- Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher
Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
The Canucks are expected to dress the same lineup they deployed in a season-opening 5-1 victory against the Calgary Flames on Thursday ... Nurse will play after missing practice Friday because of an illness. The Oilers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 season-opening shootout loss to the Flames on Wednesday.