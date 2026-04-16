Canucks at Oilers projected lineups

CANUCKS (25-48-8) at OILERS (40-30-11)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Drew O'Connor -- Marco Rossi -- Linus Karlsson

Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander

Curtis Douglas -- Ty Mueller -- Aatu Raty

Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Kirill Kudryavtsev

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Victor Mancini, Max Sasson

Injured: Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Evander Kane (upper body)

Oilers projected lineup

Matthew Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Jack Roslovic

Colton Dach -- Josh Samanski -- Trent Frederic

Curtis Lazar -- Adam Henrique -- Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy

Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Owen Michaels, Spencer Stastney

Injured: Jason Dickinson (lower body), Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Max Jones (lower body)

Status report

The Canucks are going with the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. ... Hyman is set to return after missing five games with an undisclosed injury. ... Draisaitl took part in an optional morning skate but the forward will not play. He has missed 13 games and is expected to return during the Western Conference First Round. ... The Oilers sent forward Isaac Howard to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.