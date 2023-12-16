Canucks at Blackhawks

CANUCKS (20-9-2) at BLACKHAWKS (9-19-1)

3 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Sam Lafferty

Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Pius Suter -- Phillip Di Giuseppe

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman

Injured: Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Anthony Beauvillier --Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Ryan Donato -- Cole Guttman -- Reese Johnson

Filip Roos -- Connor Murphy

Isaak Phillips -- Niikita Zaitsev

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: MacKenzie Entwistle, Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: Seth Jones (left shoulder), Jarred Tinordi (concussion protocol)

Status report

Demko is expected to start after DeSmith made 30 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday … Vlasic will be a game-time decision; he missed practice Saturday because of an upper-body injury. … Mrazek will start after making five saves in relief of Soderblom during a 7-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday … Jones, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday retroactive to Dec. 10, and Kaiser, a defenseman, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League.