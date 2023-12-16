Canucks at Blackhawks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (20-9-2) at BLACKHAWKS (9-19-1)

3 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Sam Lafferty

Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Pius Suter -- Phillip Di Giuseppe

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman

Injured: Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Anthony Beauvillier --Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Ryan Donato -- Cole Guttman -- Reese Johnson

Filip Roos -- Connor Murphy

Isaak Phillips -- Niikita Zaitsev

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: MacKenzie Entwistle, Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: Seth Jones (left shoulder), Jarred Tinordi (concussion protocol)

Status report

Demko is expected to start after DeSmith made 30 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday … Vlasic will be a game-time decision; he missed practice Saturday because of an upper-body injury. … Mrazek will start after making five saves in relief of Soderblom during a 7-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday … Jones, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday retroactive to Dec. 10, and Kaiser, a defenseman, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League.

Latest News

NHL On Tap news and notes December 17

NHL On Tap: Hughes, Devils look to stay hot against Ducks
NHL betting odds for December 17 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 17
Antti Raanta placed on waivers by Carolina Hurricanes

Raanta placed on waivers by Hurricanes
NHL Morning Skate for December 17

Morning Skate for December 17
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Tampa Bay Lightning Calgary Flames game recap December 16

Sharangovich scores in 5th straight, Flames hold off Lightning
Los Angeles Kings Seattle Kraken game recap December 16

Kopitar, Kings recover for shootout win against Kraken to end 3-game skid
Florida Panthers Edmonton Oilers game recap December 16

Verhaeghe scores twice, Panthers ease past Oilers
Buffalo Sabres Arizona Coyotes game recap December 16

Coyotes get 2nd straight shutout, defeat Sabres
Dallas Stars St. Louis Blues game recap December 16

Parayko scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Stars
Colorado Avalanche Winnipeg Jets game recap December 16

Vilardi scores twice, Jets stay hot with win against Avalanche
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Washington Capitals Nashville Predators game recap December 16

Saros, Predators defeat Capitals for 4th straight victory
Alex Pietrangelo reflects on daughter’s recovery from illness

Zizing ’Em Up: Pietrangelo reflects on daughter’s recovery from illness