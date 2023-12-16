Canucks at Blackhawks

CANUCKS (20-9-2) at BLACKHAWKS (9-19-1)
3 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS
Canucks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Sam Lafferty
Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Pius Suter -- Phillip Di Giuseppe
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman
Injured: Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Anthony Beauvillier --Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Ryan Donato -- Cole Guttman -- Reese Johnson
Filip Roos -- Connor Murphy
Isaak Phillips -- Niikita Zaitsev
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: MacKenzie Entwistle, Wyatt Kaiser
Injured: Seth Jones (left shoulder), Jarred Tinordi (concussion protocol)
Status report
Demko is expected to start after DeSmith made 30 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday … Vlasic will be a game-time decision; he missed practice Saturday because of an upper-body injury. … Mrazek will start after making five saves in relief of Soderblom during a 7-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday … Jones, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday retroactive to Dec. 10, and Kaiser, a defenseman, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League.