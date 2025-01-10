Canucks at Hurricanes projected lineups
Canucks projected lineup
Jonathan Lekkerimaki -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Kiefer Sherwood -- Teddy Blueger -- Danton Heinen
Nils Hoglander -- Max Sasson -- Phillip Di Giuseppe
Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen
Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Guillaume Brisebois
Injured: Elias Pettersson (undisclosed), Filip Hronek (upper body), Dakota Joshua (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Juha Jaaska -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Ty Smith -- Sean Walker
Dustin Tokarski
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Ty Smith, William Carrier
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)
Status report
The Canucks could dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. ... Tokarski could start after Kochetkov made 30 saves Thursday.