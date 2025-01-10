Canucks at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (18-12-10) at HURRICANES (25-15-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jonathan Lekkerimaki -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Kiefer Sherwood -- Teddy Blueger -- Danton Heinen

Nils Hoglander -- Max Sasson -- Phillip Di Giuseppe

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Guillaume Brisebois

Injured: Elias Pettersson (undisclosed), Filip Hronek (upper body), Dakota Joshua (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Juha Jaaska -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Ty Smith -- Sean Walker

Dustin Tokarski

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Ty Smith, William Carrier

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)

Status report

The Canucks could dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. ... Tokarski could start after Kochetkov made 30 saves Thursday.

