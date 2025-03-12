Canucks at Flames projected lineups

CANUCKS (29-24-11) at FLAMES (30-23-10)

9 p.m. ET; SN

Canucks projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Nils Aman, Elias Nils Pettersson

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Martin Pospisil

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Connor Zary

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: None

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. ... Hughes has missed four games because of a lower-body injury, but “there’s a good chance he’ll be in" against the Flames, coach Rick Tocchet said after the defeat to Montreal. ... Lankinen could start each end of the back to back after making 23 saves Tuesday. ... The Flames are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 win against the Canadiens on Saturday.