Canucks at Flames projected lineups

CANUCKS (29-24-11) at FLAMES (30-23-10)
9 p.m. ET; SN
Canucks projected lineup
Drew O’Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort -- Victor Mancini
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Nils Aman, Elias Nils Pettersson
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Martin Pospisil
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Connor Zary
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: None
Status report
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. ... Hughes has missed four games because of a lower-body injury, but “there’s a good chance he’ll be in" against the Flames, coach Rick Tocchet said after the defeat to Montreal. ... Lankinen could start each end of the back to back after making 23 saves Tuesday. ... The Flames are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 win against the Canadiens on Saturday.