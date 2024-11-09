Boeser out indefinitely for Canucks with upper-body injury

VANCOUVER -- Brock Boeser is out indefinitely for the Vancouver Canucks because of an upper-body injury after he hit by Tanner Jeannot midway through the first period of a 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Boeser, a forward, did not return to the game in Los Angeles and was not on the ice for the morning skate Saturday prior Vancouver’s game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY).

Canucks general Manager Patrik Allvin said Boeser was still being evaluated and there is no updated timeline.

“I talked to him briefly,” coach Rick Tocchet said of Boeser. “Doesn't feel great, but I wouldn't say it's horrible, so I think he's indefinite right now. These things can change [in] a week or 24 hours. I don't know.”

Jeannot was assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to the head and then suspended for three games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

“It’s a dangerous play, and hopefully Brock is going to be OK,” Tocchet said.

Boeser leads the Canucks with six goals in 12 games, and his 11 points are second only to defenseman Quinn Hughes (14). The 27-year-old was playing on Vancouver’s first line and top power-play unit.

“I think he's the best goal-scorer, and obviously a huge part of this team in terms of special teams and just the threat he is out in the ice,” Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk said. “So, obviously any time that he's not here, I haven't been accustomed to it, but you definitely feel it.

“It takes the next-man-up mentality. Guys get different opportunities, different looks, and that's kind of what the game of hockey is all about. So, it's one of those things where [you] can't do exactly what he can do, but at the same point we try to collectively do more.”

Boeser set NHL career highs with 40 goals and 73 points in 81 games last season. He has 395 points (185 goals, 210 assists) in 491 games, all with the Canucks (7-2-3), who selected him in the first round (No. 23) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

“He is very underrated how good he is defensively, really good in the neutral zone, makes a lot of plays for us,” said forward Conor Garland, who moved into Boeser’s spot on the top line centered by J.T. Miller. “One of our best players and it's a big loss, so hopefully we can just have some guys step up while he's out getting better.”