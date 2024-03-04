DeSmith, Canucks hang on to edge Ducks

DeSmith had not played since allowing eight goals on 25 shots in a 10-7 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 19. He got his first win since Jan. 9, 5-2 against the New York Islanders.

Nils Hoglander and Conor Garland scored for Vancouver (39-17-7), which had lost two straight and six of seven (1-5-1).

Alex Killorn scored and Lukas Dostal made 29 saves for the Ducks (22-36-3), who had won two in a row.

Each team scored on its first shot of the game.

Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes carried the puck through the right circle before making a backhand centering pass from just above the goal line to Hoglander in the slot. He stopped the puck and shot it over Dostal's glove for a 1-0 lead at 1:37.

The Ducks tied it 1-1 at 4:15.

Max Jones attempted a wrist shot after receiving a drop pass from Killorn, but Canucks forward Pius Suter knocked the puck off his stick just as he made contract and the puck slid back to Killorn, who swiped the puck into the net from the bottom of the right circle.

Vancouver outshot the Ducks 15-3 in the first period.

The Ducks killed back-to-back penalties that bridged the first and second periods before Garland scored on a redirection 11 seconds after the second penalty ended to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead at 3:34.

Both teams had prime scoring chances later in the period.

Ducks forward Bo Groulx hit the crossbar from the right circle at 13:28 and Dostal made a left pad save on Phillip Di Giuseppe off the rush at 14:26.