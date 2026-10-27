Canucks at Ducks projected lineups

CANUCKS (2-10-1) at DUCKS (5-6-0)

10 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor -- Filip Chytil -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Paul Cotter -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Arshdeep Bains -- Marco Rossi -- Liam Ohgren

Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Jamie Oleksiak -- Victor Mancini

Leevi Merilainen

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Guillaume Brisebois, Brendan Gallagher, Luke Schenn

Injured: Thatcher Demko (hip)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Judd Caulfield

Jeff Malott -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko -- Roger McQueen -- Alex Killorn

A.J. Greer -- Tim Washe -- Sam Colangelo

Jackson LaCombe -- Noah Warren

Tyson Hinds -- Tristan Luneau

Travis Mitchell -- Nick Jensen

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Frank Vatrano, Nikita Klepov, Drew Helleson

Injured: Ian Moore (lower body), Troy Terry (hip), Ryan Poehling (knee), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body)

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate. Hronek and Karlsson did not practice Monday for maintenance. ... DeBrusk and O'Connor switched lines at practice Monday, and Rossi moved from the second to the fourth line. ... Cotter will return after being a healthy scratch for the first time this season in a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. ... Oleksiak and Mancini will form Vancouver’s third defense pair after each was scratched against Minnesota. ... Jensen will play for the Ducks; he was scratched for a 5-4 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. ... Mintyukov, a defenseman, will miss his fourth straight game. He remains day to day.