Canucks at Ducks projected lineups

CANUCKS (2-10-1) at DUCKS (5-6-0)
10 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Drew O'Connor -- Filip Chytil -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Paul Cotter -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Arshdeep Bains -- Marco Rossi -- Liam Ohgren
Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Jamie Oleksiak -- Victor Mancini
Leevi Merilainen
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Guillaume Brisebois, Brendan Gallagher, Luke Schenn
Injured: Thatcher Demko (hip)
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Judd Caulfield
Jeff Malott -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko -- Roger McQueen -- Alex Killorn
A.J. Greer -- Tim Washe -- Sam Colangelo
Jackson LaCombe -- Noah Warren
Tyson Hinds -- Tristan Luneau
Travis Mitchell -- Nick Jensen
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Frank Vatrano, Nikita Klepov, Drew Helleson
Injured: Ian Moore (lower body), Troy Terry (hip), Ryan Poehling (knee), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body)
Status report
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate. Hronek and Karlsson did not practice Monday for maintenance. ... DeBrusk and O'Connor switched lines at practice Monday, and Rossi moved from the second to the fourth line. ... Cotter will return after being a healthy scratch for the first time this season in a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. ... Oleksiak and Mancini will form Vancouver’s third defense pair after each was scratched against Minnesota. ... Jensen will play for the Ducks; he was scratched for a 5-4 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. ... Mintyukov, a defenseman, will miss his fourth straight game. He remains day to day.