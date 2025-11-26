Canucks at Ducks projected lineups

CANUCKS (9-12-2) at DUCKS (14-7-1)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk

Conor Garland -- David Kampf -- Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Nikita Tolopilo

Jiri Patera

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Kevin Lankinen, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Beckett Sennecke

Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Petr Mrazek

Ville Husso

Scratched: Ian Moore

Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Mikael Granlund (lower body), Lukas Dostal (upper body)

Status report

Lankinen, a goalie, did not accompany the Canucks for the start of their four-game road trip because of personal reasons; Tolopilo will make his season debut and second NHL start. ... Patera will back up Tolopilo after he being recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Patera had been returned to the AHL team on Monday, when Tolopilo was recalled. ... Demko has been unavailable the past five games, but the goalie is on the trip. ... Hoglander could join Vancouver during the trip; the forward has not played this season after being injured during a preseason game on Sept. 24. ... Blueger may also join the team at some point soon; the forward has been out since Oct. 19 and has been practicing in a noncontact jersey. ... The Canucks assigned forward MacKenzie MacEachern to Abbotsford on Monday. ... Bains will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past five games. ... Dostal, a goalie, is day to day. ... Husso was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday to back up Mrazek.