Canucks at Ducks projected lineups

CANUCKS (9-12-2) at DUCKS (14-7-1)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk
Conor Garland -- David Kampf -- Brock Boeser
Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Nikita Tolopilo
Jiri Patera
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Kevin Lankinen, Lukas Reichel
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Beckett Sennecke
Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas
Petr Mrazek
Ville Husso
Scratched: Ian Moore
Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Mikael Granlund (lower body), Lukas Dostal (upper body)
Status report
Lankinen, a goalie, did not accompany the Canucks for the start of their four-game road trip because of personal reasons; Tolopilo will make his season debut and second NHL start. ... Patera will back up Tolopilo after he being recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Patera had been returned to the AHL team on Monday, when Tolopilo was recalled. ... Demko has been unavailable the past five games, but the goalie is on the trip. ... Hoglander could join Vancouver during the trip; the forward has not played this season after being injured during a preseason game on Sept. 24. ... Blueger may also join the team at some point soon; the forward has been out since Oct. 19 and has been practicing in a noncontact jersey. ... The Canucks assigned forward MacKenzie MacEachern to Abbotsford on Monday. ... Bains will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past five games. ... Dostal, a goalie, is day to day. ... Husso was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday to back up Mrazek.