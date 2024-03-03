Canucks at Ducks

CANUCKS (38-17-7) at DUCKS (22-35-3)
8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Pius Suter
Vasily Podkolzin -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland
Nils Aman - Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen
Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman
Casey DeSmith
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Arshdeep Bains, Matt Irwin, Phillip Di Giuseppe
Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Carson Soucy (hand), Tyler Myers (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Isac Lundestrom -- Bo Groulx -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason
Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas
Urho Vaakanainen -- Olen Zellweger
Jackson LaCombe -- Gustav Lindstrom
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: None
Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Leo Carlsson (upper body), Mason McTavish (lower body), Cam Fowler (facial laceration)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. .... Myers, a defenseman, was injured in a 5-1 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Thursday and is week to week. Friedman will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past eight games. .... Soucy, a defenseman, went through a full practice Saturday in Vancouver and joined the Canucks on the three-game trip, but said it's unlikely he'll return against the Ducks. Soucy was injured when he blocked a shot during a 6-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 20. ... Joshua, a forward, is not on the road trip. ... DeSmith is anticipated to start after Demko started five straight games for the first time this season. ... Podkolzin, a forward, and Irwin, a defenseman, were recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Saturday. Neither has played an NHL game this season. ... The Ducks did not practice on Saturday following their 4-3 win against the visiting New Jersey Devils on Friday and there's been no update on Carlsson and McTavish, both forwards, and Fowler, a defenseman. McTavish was injured in the first period against the Devils, and Ducks coach Greg Cronin did not provide an update after the game. Carlsson was injured in the third period of a 6-4 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday and is day to day. Fowler was struck in the face with a slap shot in the first period against the Sharks and is also day to day.