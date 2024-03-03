Canucks at Ducks

CANUCKS (38-17-7) at DUCKS (22-35-3)

8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Pius Suter

Vasily Podkolzin -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland

Nils Aman - Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Arshdeep Bains, Matt Irwin, Phillip Di Giuseppe

Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Carson Soucy (hand), Tyler Myers (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Isac Lundestrom -- Bo Groulx -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Urho Vaakanainen -- Olen Zellweger

Jackson LaCombe -- Gustav Lindstrom

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: None

Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Leo Carlsson (upper body), Mason McTavish (lower body), Cam Fowler (facial laceration)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. .... Myers, a defenseman, was injured in a 5-1 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Thursday and is week to week. Friedman will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past eight games. .... Soucy, a defenseman, went through a full practice Saturday in Vancouver and joined the Canucks on the three-game trip, but said it's unlikely he'll return against the Ducks. Soucy was injured when he blocked a shot during a 6-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 20. ... Joshua, a forward, is not on the road trip. ... DeSmith is anticipated to start after Demko started five straight games for the first time this season. ... Podkolzin, a forward, and Irwin, a defenseman, were recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Saturday. Neither has played an NHL game this season. ... The Ducks did not practice on Saturday following their 4-3 win against the visiting New Jersey Devils on Friday and there's been no update on Carlsson and McTavish, both forwards, and Fowler, a defenseman. McTavish was injured in the first period against the Devils, and Ducks coach Greg Cronin did not provide an update after the game. Carlsson was injured in the third period of a 6-4 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday and is day to day. Fowler was struck in the face with a slap shot in the first period against the Sharks and is also day to day.