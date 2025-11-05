Mammoth at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAMMOTH (9-4-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (7-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Kailer Yamamoto -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Liam O'Brien, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Matias Maccelli

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Max Domi

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Joseph Woll, Calle Jarnkrok, Sammy Blais, Easton Cowan, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body)

Status report

The Mammoth did not hold a morning skate following their 2-1 overtime win at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. ... Laughton is expected to make his season-debut. He missed the first 13 games because of a lower-body injury sustained during the preseason. ... Lorentz is expected to return after missing the past two games because of an upper-body injury. ... Maccelli is expected to play after being scratched from a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

