Mammoth at Maple Leafs projected lineups

MAMMOTH (9-4-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (7-5-1)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone
Kailer Yamamoto -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta
Vitek Vanecek
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Liam O'Brien, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Matias Maccelli
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Max Domi
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Joseph Woll, Calle Jarnkrok, Sammy Blais, Easton Cowan, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body)
Status report
The Mammoth did not hold a morning skate following their 2-1 overtime win at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. ... Laughton is expected to make his season-debut. He missed the first 13 games because of a lower-body injury sustained during the preseason. ... Lorentz is expected to return after missing the past two games because of an upper-body injury. ... Maccelli is expected to play after being scratched from a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.