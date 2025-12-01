Mammoth at Sharks projected lineups

MAMMOTH (12-11-3) at SHARKS (12-11-3)
10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Dmitri Simashev
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Adam Gaudette
Philipp Kurashev -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf
Pavol Regenda -- Barclay Goodrow -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Zack Ostapchuk
Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body)
Status report
Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there are multiple players who are considered a game-time decision. Cooley, who was involved in a knee-on-knee collision during a 1-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, participated in the morning skate and could play. ... The Sharks placed Desharnais, a defenseman, on injured reserve; he is day to day. ... Regenda, a forward, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League and will make his season debut. ... Gaudette is dealing with an illness and is questionable. ... Misa (Nov. 1) and Skinner (Nov. 13) participated in the Sharks’ morning skate for the first time since the forwards were injured. They will not play.