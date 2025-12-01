Mammoth at Sharks projected lineups

MAMMOTH (12-11-3) at SHARKS (12-11-3)

10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Dmitri Simashev

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Adam Gaudette

Philipp Kurashev -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf

Pavol Regenda -- Barclay Goodrow -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Zack Ostapchuk

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body)

Status report

Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there are multiple players who are considered a game-time decision. Cooley, who was involved in a knee-on-knee collision during a 1-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, participated in the morning skate and could play. ... The Sharks placed Desharnais, a defenseman, on injured reserve; he is day to day. ... Regenda, a forward, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League and will make his season debut. ... Gaudette is dealing with an illness and is questionable. ... Misa (Nov. 1) and Skinner (Nov. 13) participated in the Sharks’ morning skate for the first time since the forwards were injured. They will not play.