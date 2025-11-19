Coach's Challenge: UTA @ SJS - 13:38 of the Third Period



Challenge Initiated By: Utah

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No Goal Utah

Explanation:
Video review confirmed that Utah’s Dylan Guenther impaired Yaroslav Askarov’s ability to play his position in the crease before the puck entered the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

