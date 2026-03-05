Mammoth at Flyers projected lineups

MAMMOTH (32-25-4) at FLYERS (28-21-11)
7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSP
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Logan Crouse
Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Brandon Tanev, Dmitri Simashev, MacKenzie Weegar
Injured: None
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Nikita Grebenkin
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Carl Grundstrom -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Adam Ginning
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Travis Konecny (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body)
Status report
Sergachev missed the morning skate for maintenance and will be a game-time decision, coach Andre Tourigny said. If he can't play, Simashev, a defenseman who was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Thursday, would play. ... Weegar, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, won't be able to join the team until he finalizes his immigration paperwork, which is expected to take 4-10 days. ... Konecny took part in the morning skate, but the forward will miss his second straight game. Coach Rick Tocchet said he is day to day and could play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Seeler is considered day to day. The defenseman left during the second period of a 3-2 shootout win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.