Mammoth at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAMMOTH (32-25-4) at FLYERS (28-21-11)

7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSP

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Logan Crouse

Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Brandon Tanev, Dmitri Simashev, MacKenzie Weegar

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Nikita Grebenkin

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Carl Grundstrom -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Adam Ginning

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Travis Konecny (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body)

Status report

Sergachev missed the morning skate for maintenance and will be a game-time decision, coach Andre Tourigny said. If he can't play, Simashev, a defenseman who was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Thursday, would play. ... Weegar, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, won't be able to join the team until he finalizes his immigration paperwork, which is expected to take 4-10 days. ... Konecny took part in the morning skate, but the forward will miss his second straight game. Coach Rick Tocchet said he is day to day and could play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Seeler is considered day to day. The defenseman left during the second period of a 3-2 shootout win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Latest News

NHL Trade Buzz: Trocheck game-time decision for Rangers with Deadline looming

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Petry traded to Wild by Panthers for 7th-round pick

Weegar traded to Mammoth by Flames for Maatta, Castagna, picks 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Dickinson, Dach traded to Oilers by Blackhawks for Mangiapane, pick

NHL Status Report: Stone placed on injured reserve by Golden Knights

Roy traded to Avalanche by Maple Leafs for 2 draft picks

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Dowd traded to Golden Knights by Capitals

Top storylines with Trade Deadline approaching

NHL On Tap: Sabres seek 10th straight road win, can tie team mark at Penguins

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL, ESPN, Disney, Pixar team up for 'Inside Out Classic'

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Ehlers scores hat trick, Hurricanes hold off Canucks

Sherwood signs 5-year, $28.75 million contract to remain with Sharks