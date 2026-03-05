Mammoth at Flyers projected lineups

MAMMOTH (32-25-4) at FLYERS (28-21-11)

7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSP

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Logan Crouse

Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Brandon Tanev, Dmitri Simashev, MacKenzie Weegar

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Nikita Grebenkin

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Carl Grundstrom -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Adam Ginning

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Travis Konecny (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body)

Status report

Sergachev missed the morning skate for maintenance and will be a game-time decision, coach Andre Tourigny said. If he can't play, Simashev, a defenseman who was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Thursday, would play. ... Weegar, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, won't be able to join the team until he finalizes his immigration paperwork, which is expected to take 4-10 days. ... Konecny took part in the morning skate, but the forward will miss his second straight game. Coach Rick Tocchet said he is day to day and could play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Seeler is considered day to day. The defenseman left during the second period of a 3-2 shootout win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.