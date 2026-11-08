Cousins breaks tie late in third period to lift Senators past Mammoth

Thomas Chabot fed a pass to Cousins at the top of the crease, where he redirected the puck past Karel Vejmelka to give Ottawa a 3-2 lead.

“Good teams find a way, and we certainly found a way,” Cousins said. “Big two points.”

“I mean, the top guys can't bring it, you know, every night. They're gonna get tough matchups, especially on the road. And yeah, if we're gonna go on a run here, we're gonna need everybody contributing.”

Shane Pinto and Michael Amadio each had a goal and an assist, and Fabian Zetterlund also scored for the Senators (11-6-1), who have won two straight and have points in four of their past five (3-1-1).

“I thought in ways it was our best win of the year,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said. “… What I mean by that, like our best win of the year, is we found a way to win a game that we didn't play our best, and that's always a good sign when you do that.”