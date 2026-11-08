OTTAWA -- Nick Cousins broke a tie with 2:18 remaining in the third period for the Ottawa Senators in a 4-2 win against the Utah Mammoth at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.
Cousins breaks tie late in third period to lift Senators past Mammoth
Forward scores with 2:18 remaining for Ottawa; Keller has two points for Utah
Thomas Chabot fed a pass to Cousins at the top of the crease, where he redirected the puck past Karel Vejmelka to give Ottawa a 3-2 lead.
“Good teams find a way, and we certainly found a way,” Cousins said. “Big two points.”
“I mean, the top guys can't bring it, you know, every night. They're gonna get tough matchups, especially on the road. And yeah, if we're gonna go on a run here, we're gonna need everybody contributing.”
Shane Pinto and Michael Amadio each had a goal and an assist, and Fabian Zetterlund also scored for the Senators (11-6-1), who have won two straight and have points in four of their past five (3-1-1).
“I thought in ways it was our best win of the year,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said. “… What I mean by that, like our best win of the year, is we found a way to win a game that we didn't play our best, and that's always a good sign when you do that.”
Samuel Ersson made 30 saves for his third straight win.
“We've had a lot of belief in him from the start,” Green said of Ersson. “Seen a lot of times where new players come to teams, and it takes them a little bit to get going. But you know, he's had three good games in a row. It's good. I'm happy for him.”
Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, and Barrett Hayton scored for the Mammoth (10-7-1), who have lost two in a row (0-1-1) and are 2-2-1 on a six-game road trip. Vejmelka made 17 saves.
“I think the guys really worked hard,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “… It's a good team on the other side. At the end of the trip, maybe a little bit of fatigue at some point. But like I said, I think we played really hard.”
Zetterlund scored with one second remaining on the power play to make it 1-0 for the Senators at 5:27 of the first period. Stephen Halliday passed to Zetterlund above the right face-off circle, where he buried a wrist shot past Vejmelka.
Keller tied it 1-1 at 9:57, skating in on the rush and knocking in his own rebound past Ersson.
“I think it was a good hockey game,” Keller said. “We did a lot of good things. Could have gone either way. Just kind of a bad way to end it.”
Keller has recorded at least one point in all five games on Utah’s road trip (one goal, eight assists), and has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in eight of his past nine games.
“I think after every game, we always think we can be better, but I think time does a lot of good things, and you know it sucks to lose, but you can always learn from it and take it into the next game,” Keller said.
Amadio's third goal in as many games put the Senators up 2-1 at 6:29 of the third period when he finished a feed from Claude Giroux into an open net off a 3-on-1 rush.
Hayton responded to tie it 2-2 at 9:53. He set up in the slot and tipped a Keller shot under Ersson's left arm.
“We pushed through and you know we were two minute and a half away from at least one point,” Tourigny said. “So we're not happy. We're frustrated, but we need to make sure we're not overreacting here.”
After Cousins gave the Senators the late lead, Pinto added an empty-net goal at 19:44 for the 4-2 final.
“I thought we started slow in the first, which is usually pretty common after a long road trip in the first game back home,” Chabot said. “But I thought the second we kind of took over, and the third we played good, and we found a way to get it done.”
NOTES: The Senators scored a go-ahead goal during the final five minutes of regulation in consecutive games (Nick Cousins, 57:42 on Nov. 7; Michael Amadio, 56:51 on Nov. 4) for the seventh time in franchise history and first since Feb. 24-27, 2007. ... Ottawa forward Philip Tomasino extended his point streak to four games (one goal, three assists). ... Senators forward Ridly Greig did not play and is day to day with a lower-body injury.