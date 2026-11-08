Newhook, Canadiens hold off Maple Leafs to push point streak to 10

Forward scores twice in first period; McKenna has goal for Toronto

MTL@TOR: Newhook tips home his second of the game

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

TORONTO -- Alex Newhook scored twice in the first period, and the Montreal Canadiens extended their point streak to 10 games with a 4-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Chris Kreider and Zachary Bolduc also scored for the Canadiens (11-3-3), who are 8-0-2 in their past 10. Jacob Fowler made 26 saves and improved to 8-1-1 this season, including 8-0-1 in his past nine.

William Nylander and Gavin McKenna scored for the Maple Leafs (8-8-2), who have lost four of their past five (1-4-0). Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves.

Newhook’s two goals gave Montreal a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Newhook scored his first goal at 5:56 when he sent the puck across the low slot, and it ricocheted off Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe’s right skate, off Bobrovsky’s left skate and into the net.

Then, while battling with McCabe in the right circle, Newhook reached out with his stick and deflected a point shot by Kaiden Guhle between Bobrovsky’s pads at 13:06.

Kreider extended the Montreal lead to 3-0 at 12:57 of the second period. He intercepted a cross-ice pass by McKenna, then finished a breakaway by firing a wrist shot past Bobrovsky’s right pad.

Nylander broke through on the power play for Toronto to make it 3-1 at 6:19 of the third period, ripping a one-timer from the left circle and tying John Tavares for fifth on the Maple Leafs’ all-time list for power-play goals (85).

McKenna, the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, chipped in a puck from the low slot to cut it to 3-2 at 7:14.

Bolduc responded for the Canadiens on the power play at 12:15, extending it to 4-2 by blasting a one-timer from the right circle past Bobrovsky.

Montreal killed the last 3:33 -- including the last 2:24 with Bobrovsky pulled for the extra skater-- after Juraj Slafkovsky took a double minor for high sticking Jack Roslovic.

NOTES: Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly left with a lower-body injury early in the second period and did not return. … Tavares returned after missing nine games with a lower-body injury, but he played the wing instead of center for the first time since April 2023.

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