Korpisalo makes 25 saves in debut for Rangers, who hold off Kraken

The goalie was acquired in a trade from the Boston Bruins on July 1 but had not played this season because of a lower-body injury. Dylan Garand had played in 12 straight games (10 starts, two in relief) for the Rangers since No. 1 goalie Igor Shesterkin sustained a season-ending lower-body injury on Oct. 9.

Tye Kartye scored in his return to Seattle, and Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere each had two assists for the Rangers (10-7-1), who have won three in a row.

Berkly Catton had two assists to extend his point streak to eight games for the Kraken (9-6-1), who have lost two of three.

Joey Daccord allowed three goals on 10 shots in the first period and was replaced by Philipp Grubauer, who made 15 saves in relief.

It was Seattle’s final game before they leave for the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland in Helsinki, where they will face the Carolina Hurricanes at Veikkaus Arena on Nov. 12 and 14.

Gabe Perreault made it 1-0 at 1:35 of the first period. Daccord stopped a one-timer from Lefreniere, but Zibanejad collected the rebound in the corner and one-touched it to Perreault in the left circle, who one-timed it over Daccord’s left shoulder.

Kartye, who was claimed off waivers by the Rangers from Seattle on Feb. 27, appeared to score off a face-off at 8:25, but video review showed the puck was kicked into the net.

Kartye scored his first power-play goal in the NHL less than a minute later at 9:05, tipping Adam Fox’s point shot out of the air and over Daccord’s glove from the slot.

Jaroslav Chmelar pushed it to 3-0 at 13:53, finding Noah Laba’s rebound after it hit Daccord’s glove and bounced into the slot. Chmelar tapped it into an open net from outside the crease. Daccord was replaced by Grubauer after Chmelar’s goal.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored two seconds after a Brandon Montour penalty ended to make it 4-0 at 12:46 of the second period. Off a rush with Zibanejad and Lafreniere, Dorofeyev took a feed from Zibanejad in the low slot, deked to his backhand, and tucked it around Grubauer’s left skate.

Kakko cut it to 4-1 at 1:50 of the third period, picking up a Montour rebound at the left side of the net, then wrapping it around behind the net and sweeping it inside the right post.

Eberle pulled Seattle within 4-2 with a power-play goal at 6:38 of the third, tapping a Matty Beniers cross-crease pass into an open net at the left post.

Dunn made it 4-3 at 15:02, one-timing Catton’s pass across the blue line off the right post and in from the right point.

Catton has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) on his eight-game streak.