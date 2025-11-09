Mammoth at Senators projected lineups

MAMMOTH (9-6-0) at SENATORS (7-5-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone
Kailer Yamamoto -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta
Vitek Vanecek
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Ridly Greig -- Tim Stutzle -- David Perron
Fabian Zetterlund -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Olle Lycksell -- Lars Eller -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Leevi Merilainen
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. The Mammoth lost 6-2 at the Montreal Canadiens; the Senators won 3-2 in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers. Vanecek could start for Utah after Vejmelka allowed six goals on 23 shots; Merilainen could start after Ullmark made 20 saves.