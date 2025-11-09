Mammoth at Senators projected lineups

MAMMOTH (9-6-0) at SENATORS (7-5-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Kailer Yamamoto -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Ridly Greig -- Tim Stutzle -- David Perron

Fabian Zetterlund -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Olle Lycksell -- Lars Eller -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Leevi Merilainen

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. The Mammoth lost 6-2 at the Montreal Canadiens; the Senators won 3-2 in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers. Vanecek could start for Utah after Vejmelka allowed six goals on 23 shots; Merilainen could start after Ullmark made 20 saves.

