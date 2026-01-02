Mammoth at Devils projected lineups

MAMMOTH (19-19-3) at DEVILS (21-17-2)

3 p.m. ET; Utah 16, MSGSN

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka

Lawson Crouse -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk

Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Juho Lammikko -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Paul Cotter

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Status report

Vejmelka could start in back-to-back games; he made 20 saves in a 7-2 win at the New York Islanders on Thursday. ... Luke Hughes will play after being given a day off from practice Friday, Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. ... Lammikko will replace Cotter on New Jersey’s fourth line.