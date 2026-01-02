Mammoth at Devils projected lineups

MAMMOTH (19-19-3) at DEVILS (21-17-2)
3 p.m. ET; Utah 16, MSGSN
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka
Lawson Crouse -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk
Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Juho Lammikko -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon -- Colton White
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Paul Cotter
Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)
Status report
Vejmelka could start in back-to-back games; he made 20 saves in a 7-2 win at the New York Islanders on Thursday. ... Luke Hughes will play after being given a day off from practice Friday, Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. ... Lammikko will replace Cotter on New Jersey’s fourth line.