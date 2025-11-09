Canadiens score 5 in row, surge past Mammoth

“Up and down the lineup tonight everybody did their job,” Caufield said. “Whether it was scoring goals or keeping the puck out of the net, I think there was a lot of compete. They’re a pretty fast and skilled team and they can make you pay if you’re not on the same page.”

Oliver Kapanen and Alex Newhook each had a goal and an assist, and Sam Montembeault made 25 saves for Montreal (10-3-2), which has a six-game point streak (4-0-2).

“I think it was our best third period of the year,” Montembeault said. “We kept applying pressure and they were down by a goal so you know that they were going to try to force something, and we just waited for them playing the right way. When they tried and made mistakes we went back the other way and capitalized on them.”

Kailer Yamamoto and Lawson Crouse scored for Utah (9-6-0), which has lost four of five since a seven-game winning streak. Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves.

“I don’t think the result reflects what happened on the ice,” Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said. “They’re a good team, they execute and they were really opportunistic in their opportunities early in the game, and I think that changed the outcome.”