Wolf makes 27 saves, Flames stay hot by shutting out Mammoth

Connor Zary also scored for the Flames (11-15-4), who have won the first two games of a four-game homestand and are 6-2-1 in their past nine overall.

“A good performance overall,” Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson said. “Obviously, off to a good start, and then we had some looks, they had some looks, but ‘Wolfie’ played really well in net. Overall, I thought we played a pretty strong game.

“It’s nice to come home and actually be home for a bit. Hopefully we can keep taking advantage of this homestand, and then we’ll see where it takes us.”

Vitek Vanecek made 21 saves for the Mammoth (14-13-3), who were coming off a 4-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Friday and concluded a six-game road trip 2-4-0.

“Obviously, not the start we were expecting,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think the rest of the game we played a solid 5-on-5, but offensively, if you want to score in the League, you need to get in the eyes of the goalie, you need to disturb the defense a little bit more, and we were a little bit too perimeter.”

Utah forward Logan Cooley did not play because of a lower-body injury he sustained after colliding with Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen at 15:21 of the third period on Friday.

“He didn’t play, that’s what I will say," Tourigny said.

Sharangovich gave the Flames a quick 1-0 lead just 16 seconds into the first period. He knocked in a rebound from the edge of the crease after Vanecek stopped Nazem Kadri’s initial wraparound attempt.

“He’s been way harder on the puck, and because he’s been harder on the puck, he’s had a lot more offense," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. "So, now to me he’s back to being more of a threat coming through the neutral zone, and even where he scored his goal tonight, he was right in front of the net."