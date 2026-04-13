Coach’s Challenge: UTA @ CGY – 6:01 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Utah

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is confirmed – Goal Calgary

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review confirmed that the actions of Utah’s Sean Durzi caused Calgary’s Blake Coleman to contact Vitek Vanecek prior to Mikael Backlund’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 38.11 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because “the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by the defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Ducks fall to Canucks in OT, close in on Stanley Cup Playoff berth

Color of Hockey: Roque 'at home' inspiring Indigenous girls in Montreal

NHL nationally televised games for week of April 13

Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders choice for Calder as top rookie

Mammoth lose to Flames, fail to pad wild-card lead

Senators lose to Devils in OT, fall to 2nd in Eastern Conference wild-card race

Bruins edge Blue Jackets, who fail to gain in Metropolitan race

Suzuki surpasses 100 points, Canadiens eliminate Islanders from playoff contention

Ovechkin 'will think about' 1 more year with Capitals after season concludes

NHL Status Report: Dobson to miss start of playoffs for Canadiens

Thompson makes 24 saves, Capitals shut out Penguins to gain in Metropolitan

Penguins fan dresses up as coach Muse, sits rink side

Crosby, Ovechkin take opening face-off in 100th game against each other

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Races remain tight on 6-game Sunday

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bednar won’t coach Avalanche next 2 games after being hit by puck

NHL EDGE stats behind Caufield’s ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy chances