ANAHEIM -- Troy Terry tied it with five seconds left in the third period, and Olen Zellweger scored at 1:50 of overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 come-from-behind victory against the Utah Mammoth at Honda Center on Monday.
Terry ties it late, Ducks defeat Mammoth in OT to end 3-game skid
Forward scores with 5 seconds left in 3rd before Zellweger wins it at 1:50
Zellweger finished off a 3-on-2 break after Terry tied it 2-2 on the rebound of Cutter Gauthier’s shot off the post with Lukas Dostal pulled for the extra skater.
"You can feel the desperation in these games now," Terry said. "A week ago, we were on a (seven-game winning) streak and now, all of a sudden, we're going into tonight [on a three-game losing streak] and it feels like, don't want to say a must-win in November, but it felt that way. We needed to get back on the right side of things."
Jackson LaCombe also scored, Alex Killorn had two assists, and Dostal made 16 saves for the Ducks (12-6-1).
"It was great to break the (losing) streak there," Zellweger said. "Not the prettiest win, but it's good to get out of the losing streak."
Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 23 saves for the Mammoth (10-7-2), who have lost five of six (1-3-2).
"It's just frustrating the way it happened at the end," Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. "We lose one battle and I don't think we gave up much before that chance."
On the overtime goal, Killorn brought the puck into the Utah zone and centered it to rookie Beckett Sennecke, who drew Vejmelka out of the crease. Sennecke then slid a pass to Zellweger at the right post, and the defenseman tucked it into the open net.
"Great play recognition. Pretty tight quarter, goalie coming out, two guys coming at him, down the barrel," Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said of Sennecke's play in overtime. "He sees the play. You're thinking he's got to shoot this thing, and then he makes a beautiful pass. Nice play. Incredible."
Cooley gave Utah a 2-1 lead at 9:19 of the third period on a one-timer from the right circle. He made a diagonal pass from the corner of the Anaheim zone to Mikhail Sergachev at the left point, and Sergachev took a few strides toward the middle of the ice before passing the puck back to Cooley for the goal.
"I like 'Cools', the way he played on both sides of the puck," Tourigny said. "I think he stayed with it, he was composed and I think he played a really good game."
LaCombe gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 15:52 of the first, scoring on a one-timer from the slot off a feed from Ryan Strome for his first goal of the season.
The Ducks entered Monday second in the NHL in goals per game (3.67) but were held below that average for the fourth straight game.
"We were scoring so much to start the year," Terry said. "Now, hopefully, getting back on the right side of things can slingshot us offensively."
Guenther tied it 1-1 at 18:14 of the second period on a one-timer from the left circle. Nate Schmidt skated with the puck from the right point to the right circle while trying to shake off Anaheim forward Ross Johnston before finding room to make a cross-ice pass to Guenther, who scored for the second straight game.
"Gunner' played good the last couple games and was no different today," Tourigny said. "He won battles and he played with a lot of intensity, so it's good for him to get rewarded as well."
NOTES: Zellweger became the fourth defenseman in Ducks history to score an overtime goal at age 22 or younger. The others: Cam Fowler (Feb. 11, 2011, and March 23, 2011, at 19), Jamie Drysdale (Oct. 18, 2021, at 19) and Shea Theodore (April 9, 2017, at 21). ... The Mammoth killed Anaheim's only power play to improve to 17-for-17 on the penalty kill over their past nine games.