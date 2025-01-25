Perfetti scores hat trick, helps Jets cool off Utah Hockey Club

Ehlers had a goal and two assists and got his 500th NHL point for the Jets (33-14-3), who have points in seven of their past nine (6-2-1). Dylan DeMelo had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves.

After missing the morning skate Friday, Ehlers was a game-time decision because of an illness.

“You don't want to know how I woke up this morning,” Ehlers said. “Obviously not the greatest day, health-wise, for an NHL game. But you know what? I felt better throughout the day and I feel good now, so I'm glad I could be out there.”

Nick Schmaltz and Barrett Hayton scored, and Clayton Keller had two assists for Utah (21-20-7), which had won three straight, all against Central Division opponents, including a 5-2 home victory against Winnipeg on Monday and 4-0 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Connor Ingram made 24 saves.

“I think we're all pretty [ticked] off about losing that game,” Hayton said. “That was a big one for us as a group.”

Perfetti put the Jets in front 1-0 with a power-play goal at 17:52 of the first period. Ehlers set it up on the rush with a cross-ice feed to Perfetti for a one-timer from low in the right face-off circle.

“Just trying to focus on the input, on the small things, on doing every little detail as best as I can, and then the play is going to develop for you,” Perfetti said. “[Ehlers] and [Vladislav Namestnikov] made some great plays. And just going, trying to go to the soft areas of the ice and find them, find the open spots. And when it's your night, [it] kind of just bounces your way. And [I] haven't had those bounces lately, but just trying to be consistent with my game. And you get rewarded eventually.”

Schmaltz tied it 1-1 on the power play at 1:13 of the second period when he tipped Michael Kesselring’s point shot.

“What we need to do is be the best version of ourselves every day,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “And I think today we were, and we played against a good team and we didn't win. That will happen. I can live with that, but we need to show up every night like we did tonight, and I believe that way we will end up at the end of the year with a big smile.”