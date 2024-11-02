Utah at Golden Knights projected lineups

UTAH (5-4-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-3-1)
10 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund
Mikhail Sergachev -- Michael Kesselring
Maveric Lamoureux -- Olli Maatta
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Ian Cole
Jusso Valimaki
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz
Cole Schwindt -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud -- Nicolas Hague
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Victor Olofsson (lower body), Ilya Samsonov (soreness)
Status report
Utah will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as it did in a a 5-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. … Hague returns after missing three games with a lower-body injury and replaced Korczak, a defenseman. ... Samsonov, a goalie, will not dress. ... Schmid will be the backup after being recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Saturday.