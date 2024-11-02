Utah at Golden Knights projected lineups

UTAH (5-4-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-3-1)

10 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund

Mikhail Sergachev -- Michael Kesselring

Maveric Lamoureux -- Olli Maatta

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Ian Cole

Jusso Valimaki

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz

Cole Schwindt -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Zach Whitecloud -- Nicolas Hague

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Victor Olofsson (lower body), Ilya Samsonov (soreness)

Status report

Utah will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as it did in a a 5-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. … Hague returns after missing three games with a lower-body injury and replaced Korczak, a defenseman. ... Samsonov, a goalie, will not dress. ... Schmid will be the backup after being recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Saturday.