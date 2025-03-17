Cooley breaks tie in 3rd, Utah defeats Canucks

Nick Schmaltz’s point shot into traffic deflected off the skate of Canucks forward Teddy Blueger into the bottom of the right circle, where Cooley scored past a sprawling Kevin Lankinen.

Kevin Stenlund and Clayton Keller also scored, Schmaltz had two assists, and Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves for Utah (30-26-11), which had lost three of four (1-1-2).

Quinn Hughes scored, and Lankinen made 20 saves for the Canucks (31-25-11), who had won two straight, including 6-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Dylan Guenther appeared to put Utah ahead 1-0 at 1:26 of the first period on a rebound in tight, but the goal was waved off for goalie interference on Michael Carcone.

Instead, Hughes opened the scoring for Vancouver on a power play at 2:37 of the second period. He scored with a shot from the left point that deflected off the hand of Utah defenseman Mikhail Sergachev and through the five-hole of Vejmelka.

Stenlund tied it 1-1 at 12:04 following a good forechecking shift by Utah’s fourth line. Nick Bjugstad, who was in the lineup becuase of an injury to Liam O’Brien, wrapped the puck around the net to Stenlund, who was left all alone in the right circle for a quick shot into the open net.

Utah killed off three power plays for Vancouver in the third period, including a double minor to Keller for high-sticking at 10:43. Keller then scored into an empty net from center ice with 31 seconds left for the 3-1 final.