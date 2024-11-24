Utah at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

UTAH (8-9-3) AT MAPLE LEAFS (12-6-2)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, NHLN, Utah16

Utah Hockey Club projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux

Michael Kesselring -- Robert Bortuzzo

Jaxson Stauber

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Connor Ingram (upper body), John Marino (lower body), Sean Durzi (shoulder)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner

Nikita Grebenkin -- Fraser Minten -- Alex Nylander

Alex Steeves -- Connor Dewar -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Jani Hakanpaa

Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Matthew Knies (upper body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Suspended: Ryan Reaves

Status report

Utah did not hold a morning skate after a 6-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Stauber could play an NHL game for the first time since Feb. 22, 2023, with the Chicago Blackhawks. ... Matthews, a center, skated Sunday for a second straight day after returning from a five-day trip to Germany for medical consultation but will not play. … Alex Nylander will make his season debut after signing a one-year contract Friday. He had 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 14 games with Toronto of the American Hockey League this season. … Knies skated for the first time Sunday since sustaining an injury in a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. He will not play.

