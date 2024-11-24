Crosby scores 600th NHL goal, Penguins fall to Utah Hockey Club

Crosby is the 21st player to reach the milestone and second active player to do so, joining Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (868).

Dylan Guenther had two goals and an assist, Clayton Keller had three assists, and Logan Cooley, Nick Schmaltz and Michael Carcone each had two assists for Utah (8-9-3), which had been outscored 11-4 in losing its previous three games. Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves for Pittsburgh (7-12-4), which has lost three in a row. The Penguins lost 4-1 to the Winnipeg Jets here Friday.

Jack McBain put Utah ahead 1-0 at 8:54 of the first period with a wrist shot near the right post off Guenther’s backhand pass from behind the net.

Mikhail Sergachev made it 2-0 at 13:07, taking a pass from Keller for a wrist shot through traffic from the high slot.

Schmaltz seemed to extend the lead at 18:27 on what would have been his first goal of the season, but it was overturned when the Penguins challenged and it was determined Barrett Hayton interfered with Nedeljkovic.

Crosby cut it to 2-1 on a 5-on-3 power play at 3:11 of the second period, scoring his eighth goal of the season on a one-timer to the right of the net set up by Erik Karlsson. He had scored once in his previous eight games and went without a shot on goal the previous two.

Nick Bjugstad then pushed the lead to 3-1 on the power play at 10:37 when a shot from Michael Kesselring went in off him in the slot.

Guenther made it 4-1 on another power play at 6:38 of the third period, shoveling in a loose puck in the crease off a shot from Schmaltz.

Alexander Kerfoot extended it to 5-1 at 7:25 by tipping a shot from Maveric Lamoureux, and Guenther scored a second power-play goal at 15:59 for the 6-1 final.