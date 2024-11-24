Coach’s Challenge: UTA @ PIT – 18:27 of the First Period

nhl-shield-16:9

Challenge Initiated By: Pittsburgh

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Utah

Explanation:
Video review determined Utah’s Barrett Hayton impaired Alex Nedeljkovic’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Nick Schmaltz’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

