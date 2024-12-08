Utah at Flyers projected lineups

UTAH (11-11-4) at FLYERS (12-11-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSP
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Robert Bortuzzo
Jaxson Stauber
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O'Brien
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula -- Nick Seeler
Ivan Fedotov
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Erik Johnson
Injured: Jamie Drysdale (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. ... Stauber will make his second start of the season after Vejmelka made 23 saves in a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres. Utah coach Andre Tourigny said that would be the only lineup change. ... Fedotov is expected to start after Kolosov made 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins.