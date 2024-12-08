Utah at Flyers projected lineups

UTAH (11-11-4) at FLYERS (12-11-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSP

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Robert Bortuzzo

Jaxson Stauber

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O'Brien

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula -- Nick Seeler

Ivan Fedotov

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. ... Stauber will make his second start of the season after Vejmelka made 23 saves in a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres. Utah coach Andre Tourigny said that would be the only lineup change. ... Fedotov is expected to start after Kolosov made 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins.