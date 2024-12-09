Coach’s Challenge: UTA @ PHI – 2:21 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Utah

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Philadelphia

Explanation: Video review determined Philadelphia’s Travis Konecny had a presence in the crease and made contact with goaltender Jaxson Stauber that impaired his ability to play his position prior to Jamie Drysdale’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

