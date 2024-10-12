Utah at Rangers

UTAH (2-0-0) at RANGERS (1-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Alex Kerfoot -- Josh Doan

Matias Maccelli -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Liam O'Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: John Marino (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

K’Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Braden Schneider -- Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Status report

Utah coach Andre Tourigny said the team will dress the same lineup it used in a a 5-4 overtime win at the New York Islanders on Thursday. … Rempe will make his season debut, taking the place of Brodzinski, a forward, the only expected change for the Rangers following a season-opening 6-0 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.