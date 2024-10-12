Utah at Rangers

UTAH (2-0-0) at RANGERS (1-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Alex Kerfoot -- Josh Doan
Matias Maccelli -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Liam O'Brien, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: John Marino (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
K’Andre Miller -- Adam Fox
Braden Schneider -- Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jimmy Vesey (lower body)
Status report
Utah coach Andre Tourigny said the team will dress the same lineup it used in a a 5-4 overtime win at the New York Islanders on Thursday. … Rempe will make his season debut, taking the place of Brodzinski, a forward, the only expected change for the Rangers following a season-opening 6-0 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.