Saros, Predators shut out Utah to end skid at 3

Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators (5-9-1), who ended a three-game losing streak.

“I thought that was a pretty complete hockey game from our club,” Forsberg said. “I thought we came out really, really good in the first. Obviously, got two on the power play, but other than that I thought it was a solid defensive performance. [Saros] made some great saves when we needed him. I think our stick detail against a team that thrives on time and space, I thought we did that really well.”

Connor Ingram made 17 saves for Utah (6-6-3), which has lost three of four (1-2-1).

“They played hard,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “Give them credit. I think they capitalized on their power play in the first, and then from there it was tough to get to their slot and generate quality chances.

“We tried to have some broken plays, but I think on our side we need to find a way to generate more offense from our [offensive] zone play. I think our rush has come to life right now. We’re having more speed through the neutral zone, a few good looks, but we need to find a way to generate more from our [offensive] zone play.”