Utah at Predators projected lineups

UTAH (6-5-3) at PREDATORS (4-9-1)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller – Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux
Olli Maatta -- Jusso Valimaki
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Liam O’Brien, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Filip Forsberg
Jonathan Marchessault -- Colton Sissons -- Gustav Nyquist
Philip Tomasino -- Juuso Parssinen -- Luke Evangelista
Zachary L’Heureux -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Dante Fabbro, Mark Jankowski
Injured: Tommy Novak (upper body)
Status report
Utah did not name a starting goaltender but Ingram was first off the ice at end of the morning skate Saturday. … Sissons will be a game-time decision; he participated in the Predators morning skate Saturday after missing a 6-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday because of an upper-body injury.