Utah at Predators projected lineups

UTAH (6-5-3) at PREDATORS (4-9-1)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller – Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux

Olli Maatta -- Jusso Valimaki

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Liam O’Brien, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Filip Forsberg

Jonathan Marchessault -- Colton Sissons -- Gustav Nyquist

Philip Tomasino -- Juuso Parssinen -- Luke Evangelista

Zachary L’Heureux -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Dante Fabbro, Mark Jankowski

Injured: Tommy Novak (upper body)

Status report

Utah did not name a starting goaltender but Ingram was first off the ice at end of the morning skate Saturday. … Sissons will be a game-time decision; he participated in the Predators morning skate Saturday after missing a 6-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday because of an upper-body injury.