Utah at Predators projected lineups

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Nick Schmaltz -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone

Matt Villalta

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Mattias Maccelli, Michael Carcone, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: John Marino (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Steven Stamkos -- Matthew Wood

Zachary L’Heureux -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Jakub Vrana

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Jordan Oesterle -- Justin Barron

Andreas Englund -- Marc Del Gaizo

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Wilsby (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Roman Josi (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body)

Status report

Villalta will make his first start of the season. … O’Brien will return after missing 14 games because of an upper-body injury. … Wood took Marchessault’s place on Stamkos’ line at the morning skate; Forsberg switched lines with Bunting.