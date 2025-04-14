Utah at Predators projected lineups
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Nick Schmaltz -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone
Matt Villalta
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Mattias Maccelli, Michael Carcone, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: John Marino (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Steven Stamkos -- Matthew Wood
Zachary L’Heureux -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Jakub Vrana
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Jordan Oesterle -- Justin Barron
Andreas Englund -- Marc Del Gaizo
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Adam Wilsby (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Roman Josi (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body)
Status report
Villalta will make his first start of the season. … O’Brien will return after missing 14 games because of an upper-body injury. … Wood took Marchessault’s place on Stamkos’ line at the morning skate; Forsberg switched lines with Bunting.