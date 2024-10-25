Utah at Kings projected lineups

UTAH (4-3-1) at KINGS (4-2-2)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Utah16, SN
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Dylan Guenther -- Logan Cooley -- Josh Doan
Matias Maccelli -- Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad
Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev -- Michael Kesselring
Maveric Lamoureux -- Jusso Valimaki
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Robert Bortuzzo
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Ian Cole
Injured: Sean Durzi (shoulder surgery), John Marino (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee -- Trevor Lewis -- Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson -- Jordan Spence
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Caleb Jones
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
Bjugstad is set to make his Utah debut after missing the first eight games of the season because of an upper-body injury. … Utah placed Kailer Yamamoto, a forward, on waivers Friday; if he clears, he will be assigned to Tucson of the American Hockey League. … Kuemper could make his first start since Oct. 14 at the Ottawa Senators; he missed four games because of a lower-body injury before returning to back up Rittich in a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.