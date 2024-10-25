Utah at Kings projected lineups

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

UTAH (4-3-1) at KINGS (4-2-2)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Utah16, SN

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Dylan Guenther -- Logan Cooley -- Josh Doan

Matias Maccelli -- Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad

Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- Michael Kesselring

Maveric Lamoureux -- Jusso Valimaki

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Robert Bortuzzo

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Ian Cole

Injured: Sean Durzi (shoulder surgery), John Marino (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee -- Trevor Lewis -- Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson -- Jordan Spence

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

Bjugstad is set to make his Utah debut after missing the first eight games of the season because of an upper-body injury. … Utah placed Kailer Yamamoto, a forward, on waivers Friday; if he clears, he will be assigned to Tucson of the American Hockey League. … Kuemper could make his first start since Oct. 14 at the Ottawa Senators; he missed four games because of a lower-body injury before returning to back up Rittich in a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

