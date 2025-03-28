Utah at Panthers projected lineups
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Olli Maatta -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Matt Villalta
Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Liam O'Brien (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Evan Rodrigues
Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones
Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt
Uvis Balinskis -- Tobias Bjornfot
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
Suspended: Aaron Ekblad
Status report
Utah did not hold a morning skate following an 8-0 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. … Utah recalled Villalta from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Goalie Jaxson Stauber was reassigned to Tucson. ... Marchand, who has played all 1,090 of his NHL regular-season games with the Boston Bruins, is expected to make his Panthers debut; he was acquired in a trade March 7 and had been out since March 1 with an upper-body injury. … Kulikov, a defenseman, is expected to start skating next week and could return to the lineup before the end of the regular season, Florida coach Paul Maurice said.