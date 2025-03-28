Utah at Panthers projected lineups

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Olli Maatta -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Matt Villalta

Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Liam O'Brien (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Evan Rodrigues

Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones

Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt

Uvis Balinskis -- Tobias Bjornfot

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Status report

Utah did not hold a morning skate following an 8-0 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. … Utah recalled Villalta from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Goalie Jaxson Stauber was reassigned to Tucson. ... Marchand, who has played all 1,090 of his NHL regular-season games with the Boston Bruins, is expected to make his Panthers debut; he was acquired in a trade March 7 and had been out since March 1 with an upper-body injury. … Kulikov, a defenseman, is expected to start skating next week and could return to the lineup before the end of the regular season, Florida coach Paul Maurice said.