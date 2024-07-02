Utah Hockey Club's 1st development camp 'special' for prospects

PARK CITY, Utah -- The Utah Hockey Club opened the first development camp in team history on Monday, marking the first time any skater took the ice with the Utah logo.

“I knew it was going to be fun, I knew it was going to be special,” said forward Tanner Ludtke, who was selected in the third round (No. 81) of the 2023 NHL Draft. “Just getting here and seeing Utah for the first time and being here is just better than I could ever imagine.”

Among the 32 players taking part in this week’s camp are all 11 picks from last week’s 2024 NHL Draft, including first-round selections Tij Iginla and Cole Beaudoin.

Iginla, the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, was the first pick in Utah history, going at No. 6. The forward scored 47 goals in 64 games for Kelowna in the Western Hockey League during the 2023-24 season. He wore No. 12, the number his dad wore for most of his NHL career.

“The guys are good,” said Iginla. “We got a lot of big boys out there. It looks good, and it’ll be fun to keep seeing the guys over the week.”

Beaudoin was Utah’s second pick in the first round at No. 24. The forward had 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) for Barrie in the Ontario Hockey League.

“There's so many resources out there, like skating coaches, skills coaches, all the staff,” said Beaudoin. “It was amazing to talk to them and get to know everybody and be on the ice.”

The camp will end with a scrimmage in Salt Lake City on Friday.

“I was a little nervous going in, I think everyone was with their first camp,” said defenseman Will Skahan, who was selected in the second round (No. 65). “I think as you went along in practice you got used to it, you got comfortable, and you became more confident. It’s just an honor to be here.”

The more experienced prospects in camp are looking to continue their development in Utah’s organization.

“I want to take another step,” said Ludtke, who played for the University of Nebraska-Omaha last season. “I want to help the young guys and be there for them when they need advice or whatever it is. At the same time, I want to be a leader on the ice, make plays, contribute, and kind of lead the way a little bit.”

Lee Stempniak, Utah’s director of player development, said: “It's the most talented group we've had in my four or five years with the organization. We have guys that are good kids, they work hard, they want to be coached, and we have the resources to give them a great week to set them up for success.”