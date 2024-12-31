Utah at Oilers projected lineups

UTAH (16-14-6) at OILERS (21-12-3)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNO, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alex Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Jaxson Stauber

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Corey Perry -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

Status report

Utah, which did not hold a morning skate Tuesday, is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in a 5-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Monday. ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate Tuesday and will shuffle their lines in order to accommodate Skinner coming in for Ryan, a center ... Janmark is expected to move to fourth-line center from third-line left wing.