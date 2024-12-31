Utah at Oilers projected lineups

UTAH (16-14-6) at OILERS (21-12-3)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNO, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alex Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Jaxson Stauber
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Corey Perry -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan
Injured: None
Status report
Utah, which did not hold a morning skate Tuesday, is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in a 5-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Monday. ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate Tuesday and will shuffle their lines in order to accommodate Skinner coming in for Ryan, a center ... Janmark is expected to move to fourth-line center from third-line left wing.