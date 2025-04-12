Utah at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

UTAH (36-30-13) at STARS (50-23-6)

8 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Nick Schmaltz -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Matt Villalta

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Mattias Maccelli, Michael Carcone

Injured: John Marino (upper body), Liam O’Brien (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Oscar Back -- Sam Steel -- Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Alexander Petrovic, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

Utah will dress the same lineup used in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday. … The Stars held an optional morning skate. … Petrovic, a defenseman, was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said there will be several game-time decisions because of a flu affecting the team.

