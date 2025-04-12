Utah at Stars projected lineups

UTAH (36-30-13) at STARS (50-23-6)
8 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Nick Schmaltz -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Matt Villalta
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Mattias Maccelli, Michael Carcone
Injured: John Marino (upper body), Liam O’Brien (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Oscar Back -- Sam Steel -- Evgenii Dadonov
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Alexander Petrovic, Brendan Smith
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
Utah will dress the same lineup used in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday. … The Stars held an optional morning skate. … Petrovic, a defenseman, was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said there will be several game-time decisions because of a flu affecting the team.