Guenther scores in OT for 2nd straight game, Utah Hockey Club tops Blue Jackets

Guenther took an outlet pass from goalie Connor Ingram for a breakaway and scored on his own rebound at 4:27.

The forward’s goal with one second remaining in overtime on Tuesday lifted Utah to a 3-2 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Lawson Crouse and Olli Määttä scored, and Ingram made 20 saves for Utah (23-22-9).

Justin Danforth and Ivan Provorov scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves for the Blue Jackets (26-21-8), who have lost three straight. Zach Werenski had an assist to extend his home point streak to 20 games.

Danforth gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 5:51 of the first period. The puck was rimmed around the boards to the right wall and caromed to the front of the net, where Danforth put it in.

Crouse tied it 1-1 at 2:06 of the second period, six seconds after a Utah power play expired. He was in the slot to one-time a pass from Josh Doan.

Määttä, who will play for Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, made it 2-1 at 12:33. His centering pass intended for Nick Bjugstad in front went off the stick of Werenski.

Provorov tied it 2-2 at 19:21 with a short-handed goal, scoring with a wrist shot from above the right circle off a pass from Werenski. It was Provorov’s first short-handed goal in the NHL and extended his goal streak to a career-high three games.

Werenski, who will play for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, has 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) during his home point streak, the fourth-longest streak by a defenseman in NHL history.