Guenther scores with 1 second left in OT, Utah Hockey Club tops Flyers

Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and two assists, and Barrett Hayton had two assists for Utah (22-22-9), which ended a five-game losing streak. Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves.

“[Guenther’s] really, really good. But I think it was a team effort,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I loved the answer [from the last game]. Not just the score, obviously the score is huge. That's what we're playing for. But the intensity, the battle level, the number of battles we won, the way we reloaded, the way we went at the net, the drive to the net we had. I think everybody did their part.”

Tyson Foerster scored, and Rodrigo Abols scored his first NHL goal for the Flyers (23-25-7), who lost their fourth straight. Ersson, who will represent Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, made an NHL career-high 39 saves.

“They're on a path to be a really good hockey club,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. “If you don't make them come [200 feet], it's trouble… We were just too sloppy with the puck as far as turnovers. And let's face it, we're wounded. We've got five or six guys out. The trade, the injuries, we cannot play a style of letting a team play 140 feet, especially a skilled team like that.”

Abols gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 2:02 of the first period on a shot through a screen.

“It's special, obviously. Better than I imagined,” Abols said. “For me, being here, it's a huge privilege that I don't take for granted. Waking up every day when you're in the NHL, it's a great day to start. For me, I just come here, put my work boots on, and whether it's for five, 10, or how many minutes they want me to be out there, I'll do my best and try to help the team win.”