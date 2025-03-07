Utah at Blackhawks projected lineups

UTAH (28-25-9) at BLACKHAWKS (19-35-8)

8:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Michael Carcone (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Frank Nazar

Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Alec Martinez

TJ Brodie

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joe Veleno

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (high ankle sprain), Philipp Kurashev (hand)

Status report

Utah did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 victory at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. … Vejmelka will start after making 38 saves Thursday. ... Coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time lineup decisions before puck drop. ... The Blackhawks acquired Veleno, a forward, from the Red Wings on Friday for goalie Petr Mrazek and forward Craig Smith; it is not known whether Veleno will arrive in Chicago by game time, so the Blackhawks could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Foligno will return after missing three games because of a back injury. … Chicago assigned forward Andreas Athanasiou to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.