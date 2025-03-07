Utah at Blackhawks projected lineups

UTAH (28-25-9) at BLACKHAWKS (19-35-8)
8:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Michael Carcone (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Frank Nazar
Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Alec Martinez
TJ Brodie
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Joe Veleno
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (high ankle sprain), Philipp Kurashev (hand)
Status report
Utah did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 victory at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. … Vejmelka will start after making 38 saves Thursday. ... Coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time lineup decisions before puck drop. ... The Blackhawks acquired Veleno, a forward, from the Red Wings on Friday for goalie Petr Mrazek and forward Craig Smith; it is not known whether Veleno will arrive in Chicago by game time, so the Blackhawks could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Foligno will return after missing three games because of a back injury. … Chicago assigned forward Andreas Athanasiou to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.