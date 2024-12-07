Coach’s Challenge: UTA @ BUF – 3:41 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Buffalo

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: No Goal - Utah

Explanation: Video review determined that Barrett Hayton entered the crease on his own which impaired Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s ability to play his position prior to Nick Schmaltz’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”