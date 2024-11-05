Utah at Jets projected lineups

UTAH (5-4-3) at JETS (11-1-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund

Mikhail Sergachev -- Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux

Olli Maatta -- Jusso Valimaki

Robert Bortuzzo

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

Bortuzzo will enter the lineup in place of Kolyachonok, a defenseman, and Utah will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 7-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.