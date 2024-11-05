Utah at Jets projected lineups

UTAH (5-4-3) at JETS (11-1-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund
Mikhail Sergachev -- Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux
Olli Maatta -- Jusso Valimaki
Robert Bortuzzo
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson
Injured: None
Status report
Bortuzzo will enter the lineup in place of Kolyachonok, a defenseman, and Utah will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 7-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.