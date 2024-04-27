Stanley Cup Playoffs postcard: Tampa, Florida

But there are also cheerleaders of another kind, those pulling for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Before each game, they gather in Thunder Alley, which is just a few steps from the entrance of Amalie Arena.

There was even a live band playing on Saturday, getting fans amped up for Game 4 against the Florida Panthers.

It's sort of the party before the party, and even though the Lightning were down 3-0 in the best-of-7 series, the atmosphere was very festive on a gorgeous day weather-wise here in Tampa.

Some will head into the arena for the game, others will stay outside and watch on a giant screen flanked by large images of Lightning forwards Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli.

I had to head inside to watch the game, but staying outside seems like it would be real blast.