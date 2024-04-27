NHL.com writers will be sending postcards from the eight first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Today, Editor-in-Chief Bill Price checks in from Tampa, Florida:
Stanley Cup Playoffs postcard: Tampa, Florida
Lightning fans, cheerleaders gather in Thunder Alley to support team for Game 4
There are thousands of cheerleaders in this town. Everywhere you look, there are cheerleaders.
The Youth Summit, which describes itself as the "premier end-of-season competition, specifically celebrating the accomplishments of youth teams," has been going on all week at the Tampa Convention Center.
I haven't seen as much makeup and glitter in my whole life.
But there are also cheerleaders of another kind, those pulling for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Before each game, they gather in Thunder Alley, which is just a few steps from the entrance of Amalie Arena.
There was even a live band playing on Saturday, getting fans amped up for Game 4 against the Florida Panthers.
It's sort of the party before the party, and even though the Lightning were down 3-0 in the best-of-7 series, the atmosphere was very festive on a gorgeous day weather-wise here in Tampa.
Some will head into the arena for the game, others will stay outside and watch on a giant screen flanked by large images of Lightning forwards Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli.
I had to head inside to watch the game, but staying outside seems like it would be real blast.