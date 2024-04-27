Stanley Cup Playoffs postcard: Tampa, Florida

Lightning fans, cheerleaders gather in Thunder Alley to support team for Game 4

TBL postcard 1
By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

NHL.com writers will be sending postcards from the eight first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Today, Editor-in-Chief Bill Price checks in from Tampa, Florida: 

There are thousands of cheerleaders in this town. Everywhere you look, there are cheerleaders. 

The Youth Summit, which describes itself as the "premier end-of-season competition, specifically celebrating the accomplishments of youth teams," has been going on all week at the Tampa Convention Center. 

I haven't seen as much makeup and glitter in my whole life.

TBL postcard 2

But there are also cheerleaders of another kind, those pulling for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Before each game, they gather in Thunder Alley, which is just a few steps from the entrance of Amalie Arena. 

There was even a live band playing on Saturday, getting fans amped up for Game 4 against the Florida Panthers. 

It's sort of the party before the party, and even though the Lightning were down 3-0 in the best-of-7 series, the atmosphere was very festive on a gorgeous day weather-wise here in Tampa. 

Some will head into the arena for the game, others will stay outside and watch on a giant screen flanked by large images of Lightning forwards Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli

I had to head inside to watch the game, but staying outside seems like it would be real blast.

Latest News

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round schedule

Start times for Stanley Cup Playoff games on April 29, 30, May 1 announced

Jets aim to step up defensively in Game 4 with Dillon day to day

O'Neal stops by 'NHL on TNT' studio to clown around as 'Shaq Hyman'

3 Keys: Jets at Avalanche, Game 4 of Western 1st Round

Islanders defeat Hurricanes in 2OT in Game 4, stay alive in East 1st Round

Boeser's adjustment to net front paying off for Canucks heading to Game 4 

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Sergachev returns for Lightning in Game 4

3 Keys: Stars at Golden Knights, Game 3 of Western 1st Round

Rempe says he’s trying to play hard, clean for Rangers in playoffs

Capitals tasked with 'finding a way to win 1 game' to avoid Rangers sweep

McCarron fined for actions in Predators game

3 Keys: Bruins at Maple Leafs, Game 4 of Eastern 1st Round

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 27

Nylander expected to play for Maple Leafs in Game 4

Kane shifting into another gear once again for Oilers in playoffs

NHL Morning Skate for April 27