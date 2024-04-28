3 Keys: Canucks at Predators, Game 4 of Western 1st Round

Vancouver looks to extend series lead by playing faster, attacking more

VAN NSH 3 Keys Game 4 42824 Tonight bug

© John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

(1P) Vancouver Canucks at (1WC) Nashville Predators

Western Conference First Round, Game 4

5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSO, SN, TVAS

Vancouver leads best-of-7 series 2-1

NASHVILLE -- The Vancouver Canucks believe 5 more yards will lead to them taking a big advantage against the Nashville Predators in their Western Conference First Round series.

The Canucks had 12 shots on goal in a 2-1 win in Game 3 on Friday. It's the fewest by a team in a Stanley Cup Playoff victory since the Pittsburgh Penguins had 12 in a 5-3 win against the Predators in Game 1 of the 2017 Cup Final.

Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet was happy with his how his team defended but understands more is needed on offense for Game 4.

"Their breakouts and their neutral zone, I thought they got after it and we didn't," Tocchet said Saturday. "I didn't feel we moved our feet to work back to space. And when you do that, you're disconnected and all of a sudden they look good. Credit to them, they looked good, but I think we made them look good.

"I think we have to work 5 yards harder to our spots, that will help our breakouts, our neutral-zone forecheck. It will make us connected. Five yards will make us connected."

The Predators established a heavy presence in the offensive zone early in Game 3 and will look to keep that going in Game 4.

"I liked our forecheck," Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. "I think it looked the most like us that it has in the first three games. I think it starts all the way back in our own end. I thought we were quick in our own zone and were able to get up ... get out of our zone, get into their zone in optimal time and put pressure. It was a really good effort from our guys."

Here are 3 keys for Game 4:

1. Attack more, defend less

The Canucks won't give back their victory in Game 3, but realize they have much better play in them and need to display that in Game 4. That means using their speed more, especially up front.

"Just playing it safe last game, first game on the road in the playoffs, you're just a little tentative," defenseman Carson Soucy said. "You want to be safer than kind of be aggressive and make that mistake. But we're such a good skating team, we have to be more in their face and that takes a confidence level that you work at the whole season. That's when we're playing our best, when our forwards are skating forward, tracking hard. That allows us to have good gaps.

"We defended too much and I don't think we were at our best skating-wise in taking away their time and space as the game before or Game 1. I think a big part is us getting on that forecheck and getting our feet moving."

2. Nashville needs more from Novak

Tommy Novak was fifth on the Predators with 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) in 71 games this season but has no points and three shots on goal in the first three games of the series as center on a line with Mark Jankowski and Luke Evangelista.

"I think he's waiting," Brunette said. "This time of year, you can't wait for things. You've got to initiate. Initiate puck contact. If you wait and you look for soft ice, there is none."

Brunette said he is considering some lineup changes at forward for Game 4, with forwards Cody Glass and Juuso Parssinen each an option. Parssinen was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

"Yeah, there's a couple of considerations," Brunette said Saturday. "Some decisions that I'll speak with my staff here after and make a decision."

3. Keep calm and stay aggressive

The Predators were able to put heavy pressure on the Canucks for most of Game 3, but getting shots on net proved difficult, as evidenced by Vancouver's 28 blocked shots.

It was a reversal from Game 2, when the Predators blocked 30 shots in a 4-1 victory.

Tocchet said before Game 3 that his players needed to keep shooting and make Nashville players feel the pain that comes from blocking shots. Brunette wants the same mindset from his players.

"We have to understand we can't be idle," he said. "We've got to put the pedal to the metal a little bit and keep going. Sooner or later, you get your looks, you get your chances and things always seem to work out."

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Dakota Joshua -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Nikita Zadorov

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin, Nikita Tolopilo

Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Anthony Beauvillier -- Colton Sissons -- Jason Zucker

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Dante Fabbro -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Gustavs Grigals, Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Spencer Stastney (upper body)

Status report

The Canucks are expected to use the same lineup they went with in Game 3. ... Stastney is out week to week after getting injured during Game 3. The defenseman briefly left the game after being hit into the boards by Joshua at 4:57 of the first period. He returned later in the first but finished his last shift at 9:20 of the second period.

NHL.com independent correspondent Robby Stanley contributed to this report

Latest News

Stars win Game 3 in OT, cut Golden Knights’ lead in West 1st Round

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round schedule

Marchand’s leadership, production driving Bruins in Eastern 1st Round

Maple Leafs continue to sputter, show discontent in Game 4 loss

Bruins defeat Maple Leafs in Game 4, on verge of winning series

Sergachev’s return from broken leg boosts Lightning to Game 4 win

Panthers need to ‘reset and refocus’ after Game 4 loss to Lightning

Lee inspires Islanders to Game 4 win against Hurricanes

Oilers seeking another fast start against Kings in Game 4

Start times for Stanley Cup Playoff games on April 29, 30, May 1 announced

Jets aim to step up defensively in Game 4 with Dillon day to day

O'Neal stops by 'NHL on TNT' studio to clown around as 'Shaq Hyman'

3 Keys: Jets at Avalanche, Game 4 of Western 1st Round

Islanders defeat Hurricanes in 2OT in Game 4, stay alive in East 1st Round

Boeser's adjustment to net front paying off for Canucks heading to Game 4 

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Sergachev returns for Lightning in Game 4

Stanley Cup Playoffs postcard: Tampa, Florida

3 Keys: Stars at Golden Knights, Game 3 of Western 1st Round