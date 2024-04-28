Stars win Game 3 in OT, cut Golden Knights’ lead in West 1st Round

Johnston skated below the right circle on the rush and roofed in a shot over Vegas goalie Logan Thompson’s left shoulder.

“I tried a couple low [shots] and it didn’t work, so I figured I’d throw one up high,” Johnston said. “Luckily enough, it worked.”

Vegas leads the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 will be at Vegas on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Miro Heiskanen had a goal and an assist, and Jake Oettinger made 32 saves for the Stars, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division.

Dallas recovered after blowing a 2-0 lead in the second period.

“I loved the first period. I think we did some really good things,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "Executed at a high, high level and had great desperation to our game. Our game’s building, you know, Game 2 was better than Game 1. Game 3 was better than Game 2. So that's a great sign for me on our group.”